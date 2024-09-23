OnePlus Ace 5 and 5 Pro Launch Rumored; Expected 50MP Main Camera

OnePlus is reportedly developing the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro as successors to the Ace 3 series. Expected to launch by early January 2025, they will feature 50-megapixel cameras and 6,000mAh batteries with fast charging. The Ace 5 may be renamed OnePlus 13R for international markets, while the Pro version might only be available in China.

OnePlus is reportedly developing the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, which will serve as successors to the OnePlus Ace 3 and Ace 3 Pro, respectively. Although the company, led by Pete Lau, has not officially confirmed the release of these new devices, details regarding their launch timeline and key specifications have surfaced from a trusted Chinese tipster.

Specifications of OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro are expected to be unveiled by late this year or early January 2025, with earlier speculations suggesting a November launch in China.

Both models are anticipated to feature BOE X2 OLED flat displays with a resolution of 1.5K. The standard variant, OnePlus Ace 5, is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro version is likely to incorporate the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

In terms of imaging capabilities, both the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX9-series sensor along with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, boasting a size of 1/1.56 inches. Each model is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, they may come with substantial 6,000mAh batteries that support 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is expected to be exclusive to the Chinese market, while the international version of the OnePlus Ace 5 may be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R.

The previous models in this lineup, the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, were launched earlier this year, featuring advanced processing power and robust battery capacity. The OnePlus Ace 3, released in January, includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery, while the Ace 3 Pro, which made its debut in June, is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 6,100mAh battery.