OnePlus Open to Cost Below Rs. 1 Lakh in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

The OnePlus Open smartphone was launched in India in October 2023 for Rs. 1,39,999. During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale starting September 27, it will be available for Rs. 99,999, thanks to discounts. The phone features a 7.82-inch display, powerful cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery, plus users with SBI cards get an additional 10% discount.

The OnePlus Open was officially launched in India in October 2023, with an initial price of ₹1,39,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB variant. As part of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, consumers will soon have the opportunity to purchase this model at a reduced effective price. The sale is set to commence on September 27 for all users, while Amazon Prime members will enjoy early access starting September 26.

OnePlus Open Sale Price During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, the OnePlus Open will be available for a significantly lower effective price of ₹99,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. This offer is expected to include various bank discounts and promotions, including a 10 percent instant discount for users of SBI credit and debit cards. Further details regarding the discount structure are anticipated to be disclosed once the sale commences.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

Additionally, it is noteworthy that the OnePlus Open Apex Edition was introduced in India in August this year, retailing at ₹1,49,999 for the 16GB + 1TB configuration. Customers may have the chance to access this version at discounted rates during the forthcoming Amazon sale.

OnePlus Open Features

The OnePlus Open features a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED primary display alongside a 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. This device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, complemented by 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, and operates on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Open sports a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera array, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The device also includes a 32-megapixel camera for selfies on the outer display, and a 20-megapixel sensor on the inner screen.

Powering the OnePlus Open is a robust 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Notable features also include a tri-state alert slider and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.