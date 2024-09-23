Tecno Spark 30 Launches with MediaTek Helio G91 and 64MP Camera

Tecno has launched the Spark 30 series, featuring the Spark 30 and Spark 30C, with design and specs available online. Key features include a 6.78-inch full-HD display for the Spark 30 and a 7.67-inch HD display for the Spark 30C. Both models have robust cameras and 5,000mAh batteries. Special Transformers editions and 5G variants are also mentioned, but pricing remains unannounced.

The Tecno Spark 30 has been officially listed on the company’s website alongside the Tecno Spark 30C, revealing the design and key specifications of both handsets. However, Tecno has not yet disclosed pricing and availability information for these devices. Additionally, the company has confirmed the existence of the Tecno Spark 30 Pro variant, along with some of its features. There are plans for 5G versions of the standard Tecno Spark 30 and Spark 30C, though specific details regarding these models remain unannounced. Notably, both the vanilla and Pro variants will also be available in special Transformers editions.

Tecno Spark 30 Series Colour Options

The Tecno Spark 30 is available in Orbit Black and Orbit White shades, whereas the Spark 30C is offered in these colors along with an additional Magic Skin 3.0 option. According to a recent press release, the Tecno Spark 30 Pro will also feature the Magic Skin 3.0 option.

The series will include special editions such as the Spark 30 Pro Optimus Prime Edition and the Spark 30 Bumblebee Edition.

Tecno Spark 30 Series Features

The Tecno Spark 30 is equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display, boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 800 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of photography, it features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main camera alongside a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

In contrast, the Tecno Spark 30C is equipped with a 7.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, also offering up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Both the Tecno Spark 30 and Spark 30C run on Android 14, complemented by the HiOS UI, and are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries that support 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. For added security, both models feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The Tecno Spark 30 is rated IP64 for dust and splash resistance, while the Spark 30C holds an IP54 rating.

Although other models in the Tecno Spark 30 lineup have not yet been listed, the press release confirms that the Tecno Spark 30 Pro will feature a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, support for 33W wired fast charging, a 120Hz display certified for low blue light by TÜV Rheinland, and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers. The Pro variant will also boast a 108-megapixel main camera with capabilities for 3x lossless and 10x digital zoom.

The Tecno Spark 30 series is set to incorporate advanced AI features including AIGC portrait, AI Eraser, and AI Artboard.