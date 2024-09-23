iQOO 13 Price and Launch Details Leaked; Features Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, 6,150mAh Battery

The iQOO 13 smartphone is highly awaited, with its launch expected in India around early December. Priced at approximately Rs. 55,000, it will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Additional specs include a 6,150mAh battery, triple 50MP cameras, and an IP68-rated design.

The iQOO 13 is generating significant anticipation as one of the most awaited smartphones set to launch this year. Although the Vivo sub-brand has yet to officially announce the launch date, numerous reports have surfaced speculating the device’s price, specifications, and launch timeline for India. Similar to its predecessor, the iQOO 12, the upcoming model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the device is likely to be equipped with a robust 6,150mAh battery.

iQOO 13 Price in India (Leaked)

According to GizmoChina, citing an unspecified leak, there are insights regarding the launch timeline, pricing, and specifications of the iQOO 13. The report indicates that the handset may be launched in India sometime during December, tentatively between December 1 and December 10, following its initial unveiling in China. The anticipated price for the device stands around Rs. 55,000 in the Indian market.

For context, the iQOO 12 was unveiled in China in November of the previous year alongside the iQOO 12 Pro and subsequently made its way to India in December 2023.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Leaked)

Reports suggest that the iQOO 13 will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display boasting a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, with configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. In terms of photography capabilities, the device may feature a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel front camera is anticipated.

The iQOO 13 is also expected to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The design may involve a metal middle frame and include a substantial 6,150mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. Furthermore, it is speculated to feature an IP68-rated build for enhanced water and dust resistance, along with a distinctive “Halo” light design.