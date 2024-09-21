iPhone 17 and 17 Slim Set to Feature 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays: Report

Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series at its event on September 9, but news about the iPhone 17 series is already emerging, likely debuting in late 2025. Analysts predict that the iPhone 17 and 17 Slim will get upgraded displays with a refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, making them the first non-Pro models with this feature. iPhone 17 Pro models may also include more RAM and a new chipset.

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 16 series of smartphones during the company’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ hardware launch event held on September 9. While these new handsets just became available for purchase in India and other markets on the recent Friday, early information regarding the anticipated iPhone 17 series has already begun circulating. This next generation of models is projected to debut in the latter half of 2025 and is expected to feature advancements previously exclusive to Pro models.

Display Innovations for iPhone 17

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), market analyst Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants indicated, as reported by GSMArena, that the upcoming successors to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus—likely to be named iPhone 17 and the redesigned iPhone 17 Slim—will boast upgraded display technology featuring a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

Advancements in Display Technology

Apple introduced its 120Hz ProMotion technology with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max back in 2021. Recent models are equipped with LTPO AMOLED screens that support functionalities such as the always-on display feature, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and subsequent models. If Young’s assertion holds true, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could represent the first non-Pro models from Apple to incorporate high refresh rate displays. Currently, even the latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are limited to 60Hz displays, while numerous more affordable Android alternatives provide higher refresh rates at significantly lower prices.

Expected Features in iPhone 17 Pro Models

While the iPhone 16 series introduces some incremental updates compared to its predecessors, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are anticipated to offer enhanced specifications, including increased RAM. Specifically, reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be equipped with 12GB of RAM and utilize a vapour chamber cooling system. Furthermore, both Pro models are expected to leverage a new 2nm chipset from Apple, which will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) next year.