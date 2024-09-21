Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Revealed, Teaser Shows Slim Bezels

The Oppo Find X8 series is set to launch in China on October 21, according to a reliable tipster. This event will follow the release of Android 15-based ColorOS 15 on October 17. The Oppo Find X8 is teased to have slimmer display bezels than the iPhone 16 Pro. Alongside the phones, Oppo is expected to release the Oppo Pad 3 Pro and new accessories.

The Oppo Find X8 series is anticipated to launch soon in China, with various details about the company’s next-generation flagship smartphones emerging over recent weeks. A reliable tipster has leaked information regarding the potential launch date of the Oppo Find X8 series, alongside a glimpse of the smartphone’s display, which is compared to the recently unveiled iPhone 16 Pro featuring remarkably slim display bezels.

Leaked Launch Date for Oppo Find X8 Series

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Find X8 series is expected to be launched in China on October 21 “at the earliest.” This release is likely to occur shortly after the rollout of Android 15-based ColorOS 15, which is projected to be available on October 17.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The reliable tipster, known for accurate leaks concerning unannounced devices, has also indicated that the Oppo Find X8 series will be accompanied by the Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3. Previous reports suggest that Oppo will introduce new accessories featuring magnets, including a recently leaked magnetic wireless charging power bank.

Teased Display Bezel of Oppo Find X8

If the leak holds true, the launch of the Oppo Find X8 in China is imminent. Oppo’s Chief Product Officer Pete Lau recently shared an image on X (formerly known as Twitter) that showcases two smartphones placed side by side. The icons at the base of the smartphone on the left identify it as an iPhone, while the one on the right denotes that it is an Oppo device operating on ColorOS.

For those who don’t know, this is a comparison of the bezels of the iPhone 16 Pro and OPPO Find X8. The latter is actually narrower — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 20, 2024

Although Lau’s post did not explicitly mention the name of the Android smartphone, tipster Ice Universe responded, confirming that the two devices are the recently launched iPhone 16 Pro and the forthcoming Oppo Find X8. The user further asserts that the Oppo phone will feature thinner bezels compared to Apple’s flagship offering.