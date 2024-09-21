Infinix Zero Flip 5G Specs, Colors, and Price in India Leaked Before Launch

Infinix is launching the Zero Flip 5G, its first clamshell foldable phone, soon in India, priced under Rs. 55,000. It will have two colors: Blossom Glow and Rock Black. Key features include a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip, 8GB RAM, a 6.9-inch main display, a 50MP camera, and a 4,720mAh battery. The exact launch date is still unknown.

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is anticipated to launch imminently as the company’s inaugural clamshell-style foldable smartphone. Recent leaks from a tipster have unveiled promotional posters that highlight the design and key specifications of the upcoming device. It is expected that the Zero Flip 5G will be priced below Rs. 55,000 in India, and will be available in at least two color options. This positions it as a competitor to the Motorola Razr 50 and the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in the Indian market.

Pricing and Color Options

As per detailed information shared by Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on X (formerly Twitter), the Infinix Zero Flip 5G is set to be launched in both India and global markets, with a price range between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in India.







Infinix Zero Flip 5G leaked posters (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: X/ Paras Guglani

The leak also included two posters that suggest the handset will be available in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colorways. The design depicted in these images aligns with earlier sightings on a retailer’s website. While the company has teased the announcement of the handset, a specific launch date has yet to be disclosed.

Specifications Overview

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is rumored to be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as indicated by the leaked posters. The device is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 3.64-inch (1,056×1,066 pixels) cover display, with both screens supporting a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Additionally, the leaked information reveals that the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be outfitted with a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the exterior. The inner screen will house a 50-megapixel camera equipped with phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will include options for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The handset is expected to operate on Android 14 with XOS 14.5 skin on top. It will also sport a 4,720mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and will have dimensions of 7.64mm (unfolded) and 16.04mm (folded), according to the leaked visuals.