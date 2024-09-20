Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Big Discounts on iPhone 13 & More!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale starts on September 27, offering great deals on smartphones. The iPhone 13 will be available for under Rs. 38,000, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra drops to Rs. 69,999 and the Xiaomi 14 to Rs. 47,999. Prime members can access the sale a day earlier, on September 26, and can wishlist items now.

Amazon will commence its much-anticipated Great Indian Festival 2024 sale on September 27, making it accessible to all shoppers. As the festive season approaches, the e-commerce giant has unveiled attractive deals on a range of premium smartphones. Notably, the iPhone 13 will be available for under Rs. 38,000 during the sale. Additional compelling offers are set for other leading smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 14. The discounts on smartphones could reach up to 40 percent.

The sale will offer early access to Amazon Prime members starting September 26, while all buyers can add devices to their wishlist now to ensure prompt purchases as soon as the sale begins.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Offers on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon has described its “king of all deals” for the iPhone 13, which was initially launched at a price of Rs. 79,900 and is currently sold at Rs. 49,900. During the sale event, customers can acquire the smartphone for an effective price of Rs. 37,999 after applying additional bank offers. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display powered by the A15 Bionic processor, along with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

In addition to the iPhone 13, there is a significant price reduction on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, last year’s flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. Originally priced at Rs. 1,49,999, it will be available for a reduced price of Rs. 69,999, inclusive of bank and coupon discounts.

The Xiaomi 14 will also see a decrease in price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, with final prices dropping to as low as Rs. 47,999. This model originally debuted at a starting price of Rs. 69,999 in India.

To build excitement ahead of the main sale, Amazon has already launched several early deals allowing customers to purchase their desired smartphones at discounted prices immediately.