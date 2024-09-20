Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Top Deals on OnePlus 11R, Galaxy S21 FE

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 starts on September 27, offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and more. Exciting early deals include the OnePlus 11R for Rs. 27,999 (down from Rs. 39,999) and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for Rs. 26,999 (originally Rs. 74,999). Buyers can enjoy bank discounts and offers, including no-cost EMIs. The sale begins early for Prime members on September 26.

Amazon is set to launch the Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, commencing on September 27, aimed at capitalizing on the upcoming festive season. This sale will feature a diverse array of discounts on products, notably in categories such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, home appliances, and various electronics. Customers will also benefit from attractive bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange offers throughout the duration of the sale. In anticipation of the event, Amazon has already introduced enticing kickstarter deals on notable smartphones, including the OnePlus 11R and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Kickstarter Deals on OnePlus 11R and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The OnePlus 11R, which was initially launched at a retail price of Rs. 39,999 in India, is now available for Rs. 27,999. By utilizing corresponding bank offers, customers can further reduce the price to as low as Rs. 26,749. This smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, boasts a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and is supported by a robust 5,000mAh battery featuring 100W fast charging capabilities.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is another highlighted kickstarter deal. Originally priced at Rs. 74,999, this smartphone can now be purchased for Rs. 26,999 during the sale. It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery.

Furthermore, the latest OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is currently priced at Rs. 17,999, after applying relevant bank offers, down from its retail price of Rs. 20,999. This model includes a substantial 5,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging technology.

Comparable deals are available for other smartphones such as the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, and Lava Blaze Curve. Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of these offers ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, which will begin on September 26 for Prime members and on the following day for all other users.