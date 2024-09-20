Vivo V40e Set to Launch in India on September 25 with 5,500mAh Battery

The Vivo V40e will launch in India on September 25, joining the V40 series. It features a new design, a large 6.77-inch 120Hz display, and comes in Mint Green and Royal Bronze. The phone boasts a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a dual 50MP and 8MP rear camera, and a 50MP front camera. Processor details are still under wraps.

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V40e in India, positioning it as the third addition to the V40 series, following the recent introductions of the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro. This upcoming smartphone will feature a refreshed design compared to its predecessor, the Vivo V30e, and will be available in two distinct color options.

The launch event for the Vivo V40e is scheduled for September 25 at 12:00 PM IST, as confirmed through a press invite issued by the brand. In conjunction with the announcement, a dedicated microsite has been launched on the Vivo India website, offering teasers about the phone’s design and key specifications.

Key Specifications of the Vivo V40e

The Vivo V40e showcases a slightly altered design from its predecessor, featuring a new camera module. It is expected to be available in Mint Green and Royal Bronze colors in the Indian market. The device is equipped with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and SGS low blue light certification, enhancing the viewing experience.

In terms of photography, the Vivo V40e utilizes an Infinity Eye camera module design complemented by Aura light. The dual camera setup features a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with 2x portrait mode, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The front-facing camera is also a 50-megapixel unit capable of high-quality selfies, supported by AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer functionalities.

Powering the Vivo V40e is a robust 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. With a slim profile of 7.49mm and a weight of just 183 grams, the device combines style and portability. While the specific processor details have yet to be officially disclosed, it is anticipated to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 SoC, and is likely to feature an IP65-rated build for water and dust resistance.