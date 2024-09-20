iPhone 16 Series Battery Info Revealed: All Models Show Increased Capacity

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series with claims of better battery life. Brazilian regulators confirmed that all four models have larger batteries compared to the iPhone 15 lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro features over a 9% battery increase. Apple states the new models offer significantly longer usage times—up to four hours more for the Pro versions—due to improved battery capacity and new chips.

The iPhone 16 series was officially launched by Apple earlier this month, with the company highlighting enhancements in battery life across its latest models. While Apple traditionally refrains from disclosing specific details regarding RAM or battery capacities, such information tends to emerge following product releases. Recently, a regulator in Brazil has disclosed the battery specifications for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, confirming that all four models come equipped with slightly larger batteries than their predecessors.

Battery Capacities of the iPhone 16 Series

According to a report from Blog do iPhone, the iPhone 16 series received certification from Brazil’s Anatel agency on September 9, coinciding with the unveiling of the new smartphones during Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ launch event. The Brazilian telecom regulator has cataloged the battery capacities of the new models, a detail that has been verified by Gadgets 360.

Information provided by the regulator indicates that Apple has upgraded the battery capacities across the new iPhone 16 models, including the iPhone 16 Plus, which features a larger battery contrary to earlier reports. The table below outlines the increased battery capacities for all models within the iPhone 16 lineup.

Notably, three out of the four models in the iPhone 16 series contain batteries that are approximately 6 percent larger than those found in the iPhone 15. In particular, the iPhone 16 Pro boasts a battery that offers over 9 percent greater capacity compared to the previous year’s Pro variant.

With the increased battery capacities, alongside the incorporation of the new A18 and A18 Pro chips and enhanced thermal optimizations, the iPhone 16 series is projected to deliver improved battery life compared to prior models. However, it is important to note that Apple primarily assesses battery performance based on video and audio playback metrics.

As per Apple’s claims, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to provide an additional two hours and one hour of usage, respectively. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are reported to offer four more hours of video playback relative to their predecessors.