iPhone 16 Series Launches in India Today: Prices and Deals Inside

Apple’s new iPhone 16 lineup, announced on September 10, is now available in India. It includes the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, featuring updated designs, new buttons, and improved hardware. Prices start at Rs. 79,900. Purchase options include discounts and offers from certain banks. The phones have advanced camera systems and run on iOS 18.

Apple has officially launched its latest iPhone 16 lineup, which was unveiled on September 10, and the devices are now available for purchase in India. This new range comprises the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring updated buttons and improved hardware along with a sleek design. Sales commenced at 8:00 AM IST at Apple Saket and Apple BKC, in addition to various authorized retail outlets. Pre-orders for these models began on September 13.

Pricing Details for iPhone 16 Lineup in India

The base variant of the iPhone 16 starts at Rs. 79,900 for 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900 for the same storage variant. Both models additionally offer 256GB and 512GB storage options, available in color variants of Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White.

The iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,19,900, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB model. These Pro models are also available with storage options of 512GB and 1TB, and they come in color selections of Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium.

iPhone 16 lineup displayed at Apple Saket

Discounts and Purchase Options

When purchasing the new iPhone 16 lineup from the Apple Store, customers can benefit from an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on payments made with American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, Apple offers a no-cost EMI option for 3 or 6 months on these purchases, as well as exchange benefits of up to Rs. 67,500 for customers trading in their older devices.

Beyond the official Apple online store, the iPhone 16 models will be accessible through authorized retail stores, various e-commerce platforms, and at the aforementioned Apple locations.

Specifications of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus introduce an Action button and a newly designed Camera Control button. Both models are powered by the new Apple A18 SoC and boast a redesigned dual rear camera system that includes capabilities for Spatial capture. They operate on iOS 18 from launch and are expected to receive additional Apple Intelligence features with future updates.

The iPhone 16 is equipped with a 6.1-inch display sporting enhanced Ceramic Shield protection and 2,000 nits peak brightness, while the iPhone 16 Plus features a more expansive 6.7-inch display. However, both models maintain a 60Hz OLED panel. The camera specifications include a 48-megapixel main rear camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera capable of macro photography. Additionally, a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera is included on the front for selfies.

Features of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max come equipped with larger displays framed by slimmer bezels; the Pro has a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display. Both models utilize a Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, these devices also run on iOS 18 out-of-the-box.

The Pro variants feature a triple rear camera array, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a new 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto ‘tetraprism’ periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. A 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera is situated on the front, now including the ability to support 4K 120fps video recording.

All iPhone 16 models are also equipped with the Action button and a revamped Camera Control button for enhanced user experience and camera management.