iPhone 16 Series May Be Easier to Repair Thanks to Three Key Changes

The iPhone 16 series may present a more repair-friendly experience compared to its predecessors, as indicated by a recent report. The Cupertino-based technology leader unveiled the series, which includes the base model, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, during the “It’s Glowtime” event earlier this month. While the company focused on hardware enhancements, it did not explicitly address the underlying modifications aimed at facilitating repairs. Nevertheless, there are three key improvements that position the iPhone 16 series as the most repairable in Apple’s history.

Enhanced Repairability of iPhone 16 Series

Historically, repairing iPhones through third-party shops or at home has posed significant challenges. This difficulty stemmed primarily from Apple’s stringent policies regarding part replacement, which required obtaining components exclusively from the company. Additionally, the battery was affixed to the enclosure using a robust adhesive, complicating removal.

According to a report by Engadget, the adhesive issue has been addressed. Apple has modified its adhesive design, allowing it to be removed when a low-voltage electrical current is applied. This means that repair professionals can easily extract the battery using a standard 9V battery, which is readily available at retail outlets.

In addition, improvements have been made to the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanner, which is integral to the FaceID feature. Previously, the LiDAR scanner could only be repaired at Apple service centers due to stringent security protocols. However, the new TrueDepth camera can now be swapped between units without issue.

The third significant change is the introduction of the Repair Assistant in iOS 18, aimed at overcoming part pairing challenges. As noted earlier, part pairing was hindered by Apple’s strict regulations. The company now permits users to configure and calibrate both new and used components directly on their devices.

Collectively, these advancements may empower experienced users to address minor issues and replace parts at home, while others can seek repairs at third-party service centers.