Discounted iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, Neo 9 Pro, and iQOO 12 at Amazon Festival 2024

iQOO smartphones will be on sale at big discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, starting September 27, with early access for Prime users on September 26. Popular models like the iQOO Z9x 5G and Neo 9 Pro will be available at lower prices, along with special bank offers. The iQOO TWS 1e earbuds will also be discounted.

iQOO smartphones are set to be available at notably reduced prices during the forthcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. This sale will commence for all users in India on September 27, while Amazon Prime members will receive early access starting from September 26. The promotion includes a variety of iQOO devices, such as the iQOO Z9x 5G, Z9 Lite 5G, Z9s Pro 5G, Neo 9 Pro, and iQOO 12 5G, in addition to the iQOO TWS 1e earbuds, all of which will be offered at significantly lower prices during this event.

Discounts and Offers

The discounted prices will also include bank offers. For instance, users of SBI credit and debit cards can benefit from a 10% instant discount. Moreover, select phones will allow customers to purchase them at even lower prices through additional exchange offers. Current Kickstarter deals for the iQOO Z9 Lite, iQOO Z9 5G, and iQOO Z7 Pro are currently live on Amazon.

Product Pricing During the Sale

The iQOO Z9 Lite, which launched at ₹10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, will be available at an effective price of ₹9,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. In addition, the iQOO Z9x can be purchased for ₹10,749, reduced from its launch price of ₹12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, as stated in an official press release.

iQOO has also announced that both the iQOO Z9s 5G and Z9s Pro 5G will be presented during the upcoming Amazon sale with no-cost EMI options available for up to six months. Specifically, the base model iQOO Z9s is offered at the lowest effective price of ₹17,499, down from ₹19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9s Pro will be available for as low as ₹21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, reflecting a reduction of ₹3,000 from its launch price. Customers opting for the Pro variant can also avail themselves of an additional ₹1,500 exchange offer.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will similarly be accessible with no-cost EMI offers for up to six months during the 2024 Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, with the 8GB + 128GB version, typically priced at ₹35,999, being offered at a discounted price of ₹31,999. Customers may also benefit from an additional ₹2,000 exchange offer on top of the reduction.

Additionally, the iQOO 12 5G, launched in India in December 2023, will be available at the lowest effective price of ₹47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant during the upcoming Amazon sale, down from its original price of ₹52,999. Buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options of up to nine months, alongside a ₹2,000 exchange offer.

Furthermore, the iQOO TWS 1e earbuds, first introduced in India at ₹1,899 in August this year, will also be offered at a reduced price of ₹1,599 during the 2024 Amazon Great Indian Festival.