iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Launched: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, 6400mAh Battery Specs

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ was officially launched in China on Tuesday. This advanced smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and features a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and a substantial 6,400mAh battery equipped with 80W fast charging capabilities. The device boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K display, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the phone incorporates an infrared sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ joins the ranks of its predecessors, including the iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, and iQoo Z9x in the Chinese market.

Pricing and Availability of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+

The pricing for the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ starts at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 27,300) for the entry-level model equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Variants offering 12GB + 512GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 30,900), CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 29,700), and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500), respectively. The smartphone is available in three color variants: Midnight Black, Moonlight Shadow Titanium, and Starlight White (translated from Chinese).

Specifications and Features of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) iQOO Z9 Turbo+ features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, complemented by a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset and an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU. The device supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers up to 512GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. Out of the box, it operates on Android 14 with OriginOS 4.

For photographic purposes, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The device is backed by a robust 6,400mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, NFC, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The dimensions of the phone are 163.72 x 75.88 x 7.98mm, and it weighs 196g.