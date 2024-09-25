Vivo V40e Launched in India: 50MP Selfie Camera and Dimensity 7300 Specs

The Vivo V40e was launched in India on Wednesday, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. It has a 50MP dual rear camera, a 50MP selfie camera, and supports 4K video recording. Priced from Rs. 28,999, it will be available starting October 2 on Flipkart and other stores.

The Vivo V40e was officially launched in India on Wednesday, marking its entry into the competitive smartphone market. This device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and is equipped with a robust 5,500mAh battery, featuring support for 80W wired flash charging. The smartphone boasts a dual rear camera setup with a high-resolution 50-megapixel primary sensor and a matching 50-megapixel front-facing camera capable of 4K video recording. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and is available in two color variants and storage configurations. The Vivo V40e joins its counterparts, the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro, which were launched in August.

Vivo V40e Price in India and Availability

The starting price of the Vivo V40e in India is set at Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 30,999. Customers can choose between the Mint Green and Royal Bronze color options.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from October 2 across multiple platforms, including Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and authorized retailers. Interested customers can also pre-book the device through Flipkart and the official website. Online buyers are eligible for no-cost EMI plans for up to six months and a flat 10 percent exchange bonus. Additionally, owners of HDFC and SBI Cards can enjoy an instant discount of 10 percent.

Vivo V40e Specifications and Features

The Vivo V40e features a striking 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, along with HDR10+ support and SGS low blue light certification. A unique Wet Touch feature allows users to operate the screen even with wet hands.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, supplemented by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 14 with FuntouchOS 14 out of the box.

In terms of photography, the Vivo V40e is equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor paired with an Aura Light unit. The front camera offers a 50-megapixel sensor, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls, with both front and rear cameras supporting 4K video recording. In addition, it comes with AI-driven features such as AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer.

The device is powered by a 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W wired fast charging. It also boasts an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Its connectivity options are extensive, featuring dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the smartphone offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, measuring 163.7 x 75.0 x 7.49mm and weighing 183g.