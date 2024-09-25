Vivo X200 Pro Mini Teased by Official; Possible Launch with Other Models

The Vivo X200 series is set to launch in China on October 14. While initial reports suggested that two models would be introduced—the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro—recent statements from company officials indicate the possibility of a third device. This new model, referred to as the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, is anticipated to be a compact smartphone featuring flagship specifications, similar to its larger ‘Pro’ sibling.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Launch Confirmed

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Jia Jingdong, Vice President of Branding and Marketing at Vivo, announced the signing of tennis player Zheng Qingwen as the company’s new brand ambassador. Notably, the announcement appears to have been made from the anticipated Vivo X200 Pro Mini.

Additionally, a separate report from the tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggests that this device may be a smaller variant of the X200 Pro, potentially sharing similar high-end features including a high-resolution display, wireless fast charging capabilities, a high-capacity battery, and a sleek design.

As reported by another leaker, Experience more (translated from Chinese), the X200 Pro Mini is expected to include Sony’s LYT-818 50-megapixel camera sensor. This sensor, which measures 1/1.28 inches and is constructed using a 22nm fabrication process, is designed to offer an extended dynamic range, enhanced signal-to-noise ratio, and reduced power consumption. It is anticipated that this same sensor will also be employed in the Vivo X200 Pro. Additionally, the device is rumored to feature a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens and a V3/V3+ imaging chip.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO iso-depth micro quad-curved display. In terms of camera capabilities, it may feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Powering the device is likely to be a robust 6,000mAh battery, with expectations for an IP68 or IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.