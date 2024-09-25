Moto G45 Review: Affordable Midrange Performance You Can Count On

The Moto G45 5G was launched in India as a budget-friendly smartphone with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and a 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD screen. Available in 4GB and 8GB RAM options, it features a vegan leather back design. While it offers decent performance and battery life, its camera suffers from lag and low-light issues. Competing models include the iQOO Z9x and Realme Narzo 70x 5G.

Moto G45 5G was introduced in India last month as a significant addition to the company’s G-series of smartphones. This device serves as the spiritual successor to the Moto G34, which launched in India earlier this year, and comes with a range of hardware enhancements. The Moto G45 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and boasts an IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear panel of the device features a vegan leather finish, adding both style and grip. It competes with similarly priced alternatives such as the iQOO Z9x and the Realme Narzo 70x 5G.

The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage configurations: 4GB+128GB priced at Rs. 10,999, and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 12,999. We received the 8GB variant for review.

Design: Familiar Aesthetics

Dimensions: 162.7 x 74.64 x 8.03 mm

Weight: 183 g

Available Colors: Brilliant Blue (review unit), Brilliant Green, Viva Magenta

When compared side by side, the Moto G45 5G and the slightly older Moto G34 share considerable design similarities. The vegan leather finish on the rear panel contributes to an ergonomic grip for users who prefer a phone without a case.

The Moto G45 5G does not display its name on the rear panel; the recognizable Motorola batwing logo situated at the center serves as its identifier. It features flat plastic edges, with the Dolby Atmos logo present on the top edge. The camera island is located at the top left on the rear panel, causing a slight wobble when placed on flat surfaces; however, a transparent TPU case is included to address this concern. The bottom edge accommodates a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille, alongside a USB Type-A to Type-C cable and an included 20W charger.

Software: Presence of Bloatware and Notification Clogs

Software: My UX

Version: Android 14

Latest Security Patch: June 1, 2024

The Moto G45 5G operates on My UX, Motorola’s custom skin based on Android 14. While it lacks intrusive system-level bloatware, it does come pre-installed with promotional application folders such as Shopping, Entertainment, and GamesHub, which can be disabled if desired.

The phone also encourages users to activate a Glance plugin, which creates a permanent lock screen area for weather and news updates. Users can disable this feature, along with the MotoHub app, to avoid receiving irrelevant notifications.

The Moto G45 5G incorporates familiar features found in other Motorola devices, including Family Space, Moto Unplugged, and Moto Secure. Most of these applications are valuable, notably the secure folder and phishing protection features. The device is scheduled for an update to Android 15 in 2025, with a promise of two years of security updates issued every two months.

Performance: Satisfactory Output

Processor: Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

Memory: Up to 8GB

Storage: 128GB (UFS 2.2)

The Moto G45 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, a 6nm chipset from Qualcomm. While the choice of this slightly less advanced processor is noted, it remains acceptable within this price range. The device adeptly handles everyday tasks such as web browsing, social media, email correspondence, and light gaming.

Game performance is notably solid; titles such as BGMI and Asphalt Legends: Unite run smoothly at default settings without significant stutters. The Moto Gametime feature allows users to optimize performance by disabling notifications and blocking calls, while options for balanced, turbo, and battery saver modes are available, although there are minimal changes in performance when these modes are adjusted.

Camera: Mixed Results

Main Camera: 50 MP, 1080p/30fps Video

Macro Camera: 8 MP, Fixed Focus

Selfie Camera: 16 MP, 1080p/30fps Video

Camera performance during daylight is decent, although the device takes a little over a second to capture images, leading to slight drawbacks in dynamic scenarios. In lower light conditions, the shutter time becomes more apparent, affecting shots of moving subjects significantly. The device’s macro capabilities yield mixed results, struggling to focus at times while offering oversaturated colors.

Selfie performance is commendable in daylight, although it falters in low-light conditions; the quality exhibits noise and excessive smoothness.

Battery: Sturdy Performance

Battery Capacity: 5,000 mAh

Wired Charging: 18W USB PD

Charger: 20W (Included)

The Moto G45 5G is powered by a robust 5,000 mAh battery, providing over a day of usage, suitable for moderate use. The device achieved approximately seven hours of screen-on time during testing and excelled in an HD video loop test, lasting around 23 hours before requiring a charge.

Verdict

The Moto G45 5G stands among various contenders in the budget 5G smartphone sector. It presents a solid user experience for under Rs. 12,000, driven by the capable Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, although it lacks standout features.

However, the sluggish camera software, mediocre macro capabilities, and persistent notification spam may detract from the user experience. For those seeking alternatives, smartphones such as the iQOO Z9x, Realme C65 5G, Realme Narzo N65 5G, Infinix Hot 50 5G, or the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G are commendable options in this price range.