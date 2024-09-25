Leak Reveals Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specs, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

Motorola is poised to unveil its latest device, the ThinkPhone 2025, following a recent leak that revealed a render of the smartphone along with key specifications. This upcoming model is expected to include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and will reportedly be available in a single RAM and storage configuration.

The Motorola ThinkPhone may feature a hole-punch display complemented by a triple rear camera setup, anchored by an impressive 50-megapixel main sensor. Furthermore, the device is likely to house a 4,310mAh battery, capable of supporting 68W fast charging.

Details concerning the render and specifications of the anticipated Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 were disclosed by Android Headlines. The render depicts a rugged phone in a sleek black finish featuring three rear cameras, and a centrally aligned hole-punch for the selfie camera.

Alleged Motorola ThinkPhone 2025

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Specifications

The specifications for the Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 suggest a 6.36-inch pOLED display featuring an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, resolution of 1,200x2x670 pixels, and a pixel density of 460ppi. This display design is expected to present a more compact experience compared to the 2023 model, which has a 6.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

According to sources, the Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 will be driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a shift from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC used in its predecessor. The device is anticipated to offer a single configuration comprising 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage.

Similar to its predecessor, the new model will reportedly feature a triple rear camera arrangement, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The depth sensor in the previous model, which was 2-megapixels, may be replaced by a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom sensor.

While the Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 is rumored to include a 4,310mAh battery—representing a reduction from the previous model’s 5,000mAh—the device is expected to support 68W fast charging using the Turbo Power charger, and will have a physical dimension of 154.1×71.2×8.1mm, weighing in at 171 grams.

Notably, the upcoming smartphone is said to feature Gorilla Glass 7i protection alongside an IP68-rated design, signifying its resistance to water. Additionally, it is expected to meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards and employ a carbon fiber back.