Samsung Galaxy S25+ US Model with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Appears on Geekbench

Samsung Electronics is reportedly preparing to launch the Galaxy S25+ alongside the base Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in early 2024. This new model is anticipated to succeed the Galaxy S24+, which was revealed earlier this year in January. Recent leaks have provided insights into the handset’s expected design and battery specifications. Additionally, the US variant of this smartphone has been observed on a well-known benchmarking platform, notably alongside the US version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Geekbench Listing

A device identified by the model number SM-S936U, believed to be the Galaxy S25+, has surfaced on Geekbench. The inclusion of the “U” at the end of the model number indicates that this variant is specifically for the US market. The listing reveals an octa-core Qualcomm chipset, featuring two cores clocked at 4.19GHz and six cores operating at 2.90GHz. This chipset is also accompanied by an integrated Adreno 830 GPU.

The architecture of this chipset implies that it is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which is anticipated to launch in October. Prior reports suggest that all models within the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be powered by this chipset, with Exynos 2500 variants also likely to be available. Historically, flagship Galaxy devices in the US have utilized Qualcomm chipsets.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ recorded scores of 3,054 and 9,224 on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, according to the benchmarking results. The listing also indicates that the device will support 12GB of RAM and will operate on Android 15.

Previous leaks have showcased CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25+, which appear closely aligned with the existing Galaxy S24+ model, albeit with additional design features such as rings surrounding the triple rear camera arrangement. This design is reminiscent of the rear camera module found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Expectations suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25+ will be equipped with a 4,755mAh rated battery, boasting a typical capacity of 4,900mAh. This is consistent with the battery specifications of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24+. Additionally, it is anticipated to support 45W wired fast charging.