Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Top Deals on Phones & Electronics for Prime Members

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has commenced exclusively for Prime members, with wider access scheduled to begin at 12 AM on September 27, 2024. This festive season sale offers substantial discounts and bundled offers on an extensive array of popular mobile phones, laptops, televisions, Amazon devices, and various electronics. Our team is diligently analyzing numerous deals on Amazon to highlight the most valuable offers that merit your consideration. Please be advised that all offers listed herein are available solely for Prime members, and prices may vary.

Best Offers on Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 13

During this sale, the iPhone 13 is available at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 59,600). Additionally, customers can avail themselves of an instant discount of up to Rs. 36,700 by exchanging an older smartphone. Furthermore, payment with an SBI credit or debit card can provide an additional instant discount of Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,250, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is currently priced at Rs. 74,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. A coupon available during this event can lead to an additional reduction of Rs. 3,750. Customers using an SBI credit card can benefit from another Rs. 1,500 instant discount. The maximum exchange offer is capped at Rs. 65,000, making this an appealing purchase.

OnePlus 12R 5G

The OnePlus 12R 5G is now offered at Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999) during this ongoing sale. By trading in an older smartphone, customers can receive an instant discount of up to Rs. 35,000. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 8GB of RAM, this device also features a substantial 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVooc fast charging.

iQoo Z9x 5G

The iQoo Z9x 5G is available for a budget-friendly price of Rs. 13,999, enhanced by a coupon discount of Rs. 500. When exchanging an older smartphone, customers can avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 13,250. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and is supported by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 24,499) during this sale. An exchange offer for an older device can yield an instant discount of up to Rs. 14,150. This smartphone features a sizable 6,000mAh battery; however, it does not include a charger.

Best Offers on Electronics

Apple MacBook Air M1

The Apple MacBook Air M1 (13.3-inch) is currently available for Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 92,900). An exchange of an old laptop can yield an instant discount of up to Rs. 11,900, along with an additional Rs. 4,000 off when using an SBI credit card. Additionally, Amazon is providing a no-cost EMI payment option with select payment methods.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is discounted to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) during this promotional event. An old tablet or mobile phone can be exchanged for extra savings to the tune of INR 24,150. The tablet boasts a 10.9-inch display and includes an S Pen along with a dual speaker system powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Google TV

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74L 55-inch 4K Google TV is offered at Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale. Customers can save an additional Rs. 4,000 when using an SBI credit card. No-cost EMI payment options are also available with select payment methods, and this TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick, currently priced at Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 4,999), is an affordable solution to transform a regular TV into a smart TV. This device is equipped with the latest Alexa Voice remote (third generation) that enables seamless content searches across apps using voice commands.

