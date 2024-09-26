Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Launched in India: Price & Specs

Samsung launched the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition in India, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip, up to 8GB RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery. It has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. Prices start at ₹10,999. The phone supports Android 14 and promises four OS upgrades. Available in three colors.

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition was officially launched in India on Wednesday, offering features and specifications that closely resemble those of the Galaxy M15 5G, which debuted in April of this year. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, with configurations allowing for up to 8GB of RAM and a robust 6,000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The device operates on Android 14 and comes with a commitment of four operating system upgrades.

Pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition in India

The pricing for the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, respectively. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and select retail outlets. The smartphone will be available in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey color options.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is integrated with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, with RAM options extending to 8GB and internal storage of 128GB. It operates on Android 14 with One UI 6.0, and users can expect four OS upgrades along with five years of security updates.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, complemented by 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera utilizes a 13-megapixel sensor.

This smartphone is powered by a substantial 6,000mAh battery and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. Additionally, features such as Knox Security, Quick Share, and Voice Focus for enhanced call clarity are integrated. Connectivity options encompass dual 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 160.1 x 76.8 x 9.3mm and weighs 217g.