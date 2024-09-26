Google Pixel 9 Offers Major Price Cut in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2024

The Pixel 9, launched in August, is now on sale for Rs. 79,999, but you can get it for Rs. 75,999 with a Rs. 4,000 cashback from certain banks during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. With exchange offers, the price could drop below Rs. 70,000. The phone features dual rear cameras, an IP68 rating, and a 4,700mAh battery.

The Pixel 9, equipped with the Tensor G4 SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, was officially unveiled in August during the Made By Google event. This latest addition to the Pixel series is currently available for purchase at a reduced price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The e-commerce platform is providing no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts for this smartphone.

Discount Details on the Pixel 9

Initially priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the Pixel 9 is still listed at its original price on Flipkart. However, customers can avail themselves of a Rs. 4,000 cashback when purchasing the device with ICICI credit cards, Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, or through EMI transactions during the ongoing Big Billion Days Sale. This effectively reduces the cost to Rs. 75,999. Additionally, an exchange bonus may lower the effective price to under Rs. 70,000, depending on the value of the old device being traded in.

Earlier, Flipkart suggested that the Pixel 9 could be available for an effective price of Rs. 64,999 during this discount sale. While the exact breakdown has not been specified, this figure likely incorporates both bank discounts and the mentioned exchange benefit.

For those considering financing options, the no-cost EMI plans for the Pixel 9 begin at Rs. 13,334 per month. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering an additional 15 percent discount on combo purchases of screen guards and cases. In addition to the standard model, both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are also available at discounted prices.

The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It operates on the Tensor G4 SoC, accompanied by a Titan M2 security coprocessor, and carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone boasts a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Additionally, it is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging (charger sold separately) and is compatible with Qi-certified wireless charging.