OnePlus Phones: Top Deals at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all Prime members in India, with access for non-Prime users beginning at midnight tonight. This annual sale features substantial discounts on a variety of products, particularly in the electronics category. Shoppers can find considerable reductions on large appliances, such as air conditioners and washing machines, as well as personal gadgets including smartwatches, tablets, and smartphones. In this context, we present a curated list of the best deals available on OnePlus smartphones.

In addition to the discounted prices, customers can take advantage of further benefits. Users of SBI Debit and Credit cards are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount on purchases, capped at Rs. 29,750. Additional rewards of up to Rs. 10,000 may also be available, along with no-cost EMI options on certain payment methods. Furthermore, transactions completed using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can yield up to 5 percent cashback. These offers are governed by specific terms and conditions, and the sale prices listed below incorporate some bank offers and coupon discounts.

During this Amazon sale, certain OnePlus smartphones come with complimentary accessories. For example, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, originally priced at Rs. 1,49,999, can be purchased for Rs. 1,29,999, including available bank offers. This foldable smartphone also comes with a free OnePlus Watch 2, valued at Rs. 20,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 12 5G and Nord CE 4 5G models include free accessories: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Nord Buds 2R, respectively.

Best OnePlus Phone Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: