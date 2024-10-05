Xiaomi 15 Pro Specs and Images Leak, Revealing Three Color Options

The Xiaomi 15 Pro, successor to the 14 Pro, is expected to launch soon. Leaked images reveal its design, featuring a Leica-tuned triple rear camera, available in black, white, silver, and titanium editions. It may include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, and a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging. It will run Android 15 with five years of updates.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro, which serves as the successor to the previously released Xiaomi 14 Pro launched in November 2023, is anticipated to be unveiled shortly. Recent leaks have disclosed specifications of the device, accompanied by three images showcasing its rear panel. The upcoming handset is reported to feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup.

Design and Colour Options of Xiaomi 15 Pro

Images shared by the tipster @That_Kartikey in collaboration with Smartprix reveal that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will be available in three colour options: black, white, and silver. Additionally, a titanium edition is expected, mirroring the offerings of its predecessor.

The leaked renders indicate a triple rear camera array positioned in the top left corner, with an LED flash situated to the right of the camera module. Furthermore, the brand’s name appears on the bottom left corner of the device with no other visible branding.

Leaked design of the Xiaomi 15 Pro

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @That_Kartikey

Specifications of Xiaomi 15 Pro

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, set to launch later this month. The smartphone is rumored to support up to 16GB of RAM and offer storage options of up to 1TB. It is also anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch 2K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of photography capabilities, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is likely to sport a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Light Fusion 900 series sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX858 lens, and an unspecified telephoto camera capable of 5x optical zoom and supporting a macro mode. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is expected as well.

Additional leaked specifications reveal that the device will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is also reported to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top, and it could potentially receive up to five years of operating system updates.