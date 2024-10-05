Infinix Zero Flip Launching in India on October 17: Specs & Features Expected

Infinix will soon launch its first foldable phone, the Zero Flip, in India on October 17. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, a 6.9-inch main screen, and a 3.64-inch cover display. With three 50-megapixel cameras and 4K video capability, it also boasts dual speakers and a 4,720mAh battery with 70W charging. More pricing details will come later.

Infinix has announced the upcoming launch of the Infinix Zero Flip in India. This marks the company’s first entry into the clamshell-style foldable phone market, with the global introduction occurring last month. The Indian debut is scheduled for mid-October, as confirmed by the Transsion-owned brand.

Launch Date for Infinix Zero Flip in India

As detailed on a microsite on the company’s official website, the Infinix Zero Flip is set to launch in India on October 17. This device initially debuted globally in two color options: Blossom Glow and Rock Black, though the site’s imagery currently reflects only the Rock Black variant. Additional specifics regarding pricing and availability will likely be disclosed in the days leading up to the launch.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Infinix

Expected Specifications for Infinix Zero Flip

The Infinix Zero Flip is anticipated to mirror the specifications of the model that was launched globally. It will likely feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is expected to operate on XOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

On the display front, the Zero Flip is expected to boast a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display will also support a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the company’s statements.

In terms of photography, the device is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera that includes optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the cover display. A secondary 50-megapixel camera is also present on the inner display, which supports 4K video recording capabilities through both the inner and outer cameras. Additionally, the handset is reported to offer GoPro integration.

The Infinix Zero Flip features dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL. The manufacturer indicates that the device will receive two operating system upgrades, extending its capability up to Android 16. Powering the device is a 4,720mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities of up to 70W via the provided charging adapter.