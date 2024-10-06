Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: A Versatile Device for Everyone

Foldable smartphones have significantly evolved in India, transcending their previous limitations, particularly those associated with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range. The year 2024 marks a notable expansion in choices from multiple manufacturers across various foldable segments. Consumers now have the option to select a flippable clamshell device starting at Rs. 64,999, or invest Rs. 1,59,999 for a premium book-style foldable that rivals top-tier slab-style smartphones. The introduction of tri-fold devices has made the previously exorbitant pricing of iPhones seem more reasonable to Android enthusiasts.

For iPhone Pro users eager for a new experience, foldable phones offer a fresh form factor and represent good value given the hefty cost of “Pro” iPhones. Notably, Google’s own Pixel Fold emerges as an attractive starting point. It maintains an almost iPhone-like ethos, with software and chip design expertly managed by Google.

This development is a first for the foldable market in India, especially regarding Google’s introduction of its first Pro-branded Pixel. One must consider whether this device justifies its “Pro” label and justifies its premium price tag.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Design – Beauty and the Beast

Dimensions (Folded) – 155.2mm x 77.1mm x 10.5mm

Dimensions (Unfolded) – 155.2mm x 150.2mm x 5.1mm

Weight – 257 grams

Durability – IPX8 water resistance

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a sleek design but is also the heaviest foldable in its category.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold currently boasts the slimmest design among foldables in India. When compared to the OnePlus Open, it feels significantly thinner when folded, primarily due to its diminished camera bump, and exhibits a notably lean appearance when opened. Its overall aesthetic is often described as “Swedish,” referring to its minimalist design; however, its weight exceeds that of other contenders, which detracts from its appeal.

In contrast, Vivo’s X Fold 3 Pro presents a taller and slightly thicker profile but offers a more comfortable grip, attributed to its narrower design and lighter weight. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with its flat front and rear panels, also feels less sturdy due to the thinness of its frame, particularly around the hinge area.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Display – Actually Good

Cover display – 6.2-inch, 1080 x 2424 pixels, full-HD+, 120Hz

Main display – 8.03-inch, 2076 x 2152 pixels, 120Hz

Display Type – Cover: OLED, Main: LTPO OLED

Display protection – Cover: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Main: UTG

The specifications indicate that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s main folding display utilizes energy-efficient LTPO technology. Both displays produce vibrant colours, although the contrast may diminish in certain settings.

While the design is appealing, the cover display suffers from thick bezels.

The wide cover display eliminates the necessity of frequently unfolding the phone, although its well-rounded corner cutouts reduce the effective viewable area. While the main folding display’s size is advantageous for media consumption, it necessitates reorientation when engaging with full-screen content.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Software – AI-tastic

Software – Pixel UI

Version – Android 14

Software commitment – 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold stands out with its split notification tray akin to Android tablets, presenting toggles on one side and notifications on the other.

The split layout for notifications offers enhanced usability.

Despite the thoughtful design, the multi-tasking capabilities remain limited compared to those offered by competitors, such as the OnePlus Open, which efficiently supports multiple applications in view simultaneously.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review: Performance – Pretty Average

Processor – Google Tensor G4

RAM – 16GB

Storage – 256GB

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has demonstrated certain inconsistencies, including stuttering UI performance across various applications. While the design emphasizes lightness and sleekness, the overall user experience suffers due to performance inefficiencies.

Benchmarks Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Cover/Main) Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (Cover/Main) AnTuTu v10 11,15,037 / 10,65,151 20,51,650 / 20,63,526 PCMark Work 3.0 13,686 / 12,744 14,489 / 14,251 Geekbench Single Core 1,872 / 1,651 2,143 / 2,167 Geekbench Multi Core 3,734 / 3,971 6,562 / 6,800 GFXB T-rex 120 / 119 120 / 120 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 119 / 86 120 / 105 GFXB Car Chase 78 / 49 102 / 67 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out / Maxed Out Maxed Out / Maxed Out 3DM Slingshot Maxed Out / Maxed Out Maxed Out / Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life 8,683 / Maxed Out Maxed Out / Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 8,948 / 9,273 17,985 / 18,721

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review: Battery – A Bit Below Expectations

Battery capacity – 4,650 mAh

Wired charging – 21W

Wireless Charging – 7.5W wireless (Qi)

The device offers a full day of battery life under moderate usage conditions. However, its performance in battery tests falls short compared to competitors.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold arrives without a 45W charger.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Verdict

While the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold incorporates innovative software and valuable AI functionalities, it struggles with its outdated camera system, which detracts from its “Pro” designation. For users prioritizing seamless software performance, robust battery life, and high-quality cameras, alternatives like the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 offer better options at more competitive prices.