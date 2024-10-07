OnePlus 13 Teased to Include Wireless Charging Features Soon

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch soon in China as the new version of the OnePlus 12. It will feature a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. It will also support magnetic wireless charging and come with unique wood grain phone cases.

The OnePlus 13 is set to debut soon in China, serving as the successor to the OnePlus 12. Previously, the company disclosed details regarding the display for the upcoming device. Recently, a senior executive from OnePlus teased a significant charging feature of the smartphone, while other anticipated specifications, including the battery capacity, have surfaced.

OnePlus 13 Wireless Charging Support

According to a Weibo post by Louis Lee, head of OnePlus China, customers will have the option to purchase “wood grain phone cases” featuring “magnetic suction” capabilities. The mention of this “magnetic suction function” suggests that the device will support magnetic wireless charging, potentially compatible with accessories such as car mounts and wallet cases, akin to Apple’s MagSafe offerings.

Furthermore, a senior executive from Oppo recently confirmed that the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series will incorporate 50W wireless magnetic charging along with reverse charging functionalities.

OnePlus 13 Features (Expected)

Earlier leaks indicated that the OnePlus 13 may feature a robust 6,000mAh battery optimized for 100W wired fast charging. In comparison, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery that supports both 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

It is anticipated that the OnePlus 13 will showcase a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. Louis Lee has previously confirmed the use of the BOE X2 screen for this device.

Moreover, prior rumors suggest that the OnePlus 13 will harness the power of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. From a photography perspective, it may feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities.