Google Enhances Theft Protection on Android Smartphones with New Features

Google is reportedly implementing new features designed to enhance data protection for users in the event that their Android devices are stolen. According to recent leaks, the introduction of three new features will provide various methods for securing a device following a theft.

New Android Theft Protection Features Leaked

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Mishaal Rahman revealed that Google is in the process of launching three new Android features aimed at safeguarding user data. The first of these features is known as Theft Detection Lock, which reportedly employs machine learning (ML) capabilities to identify instances when a smartphone is forcibly taken from its user, whether by an individual on foot, bike, or car.

Android Theft Protection features

Photo Credit: X/Mishaal Rahman

Based on the information provided, this feature can be activated upon detecting sudden changes in speed or irregular movements. Once triggered, the feature is designed to automatically lock the device, thereby protecting sensitive data from potential criminals.

The second feature, known as Offline Device Lock, is said to engage automatically if the device remains disconnected from the Internet for an extended duration—presumably to evade tracking by authorities. However, the specifics regarding the time frame necessary to activate this feature or whether users can customize it remain undisclosed.

The third feature, referred to as Remote Lock, is an enhancement of Android’s existing Find My Device feature that allows users to remotely lock their devices. Currently, accessing Find My Device necessitates entering a Google account email and password. Nevertheless, if users forget their password, the Remote Lock feature may prove to be particularly useful, allowing a device to be locked remotely using only the associated phone number.

According to Rahman, the first two features have been observed on the Xiaomi 14T Pro, while the Remote Lock feature was noted on Pixel devices. These features are expected to begin rolling out to Android users in the U.S. following their beta testing phase, which commenced in August.