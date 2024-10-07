iOS 18.1 Update With New Apple Intelligence Features Coming Soon

Apple is set to launch the iOS 18.1 update for iPhones on October 28. This update will add AI features like an object removal tool in Photos, automatic movie creation, writing tools, and a revamped Siri. However, some features, like Genmoji and the Image Playground, won’t arrive until 2024. The update aims to ensure functionality and manage AI traffic effectively.

Apple is set to launch the iOS 18.1 update for iPhone later this month, as reported by various sources. This update will incorporate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities powered by Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI framework. Notable features anticipated in this update include an object removal tool in the Photos app, automatic movie creation, enhanced writing tools, webpage summarization, and a revamped interface for Siri. However, it is important to note that features like Genmoji and Image Playground have been postponed, with a planned release for next year.

Apple first showcased the iOS 18 update, which includes these AI features, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 held in June. Although the operating system was officially launched for iPhone last month, the anticipated Apple Intelligence features have yet to be deployed. This delay is also noticeable with the latest iPhone 16 series, designed with AI integration in mind.

According to the latest edition of the Power On newsletter from Bloomberg, Mark Gurman confirmed that the iOS 18.1 update, featuring Apple Intelligence, is expected to be released on October 28, which falls on a Monday. This aligns with Apple’s tradition of releasing software updates at the beginning of the week.

The report indicates that the Cupertino-based tech giant is taking a methodical approach to this update, aiming to address all bugs and ensure that its cloud infrastructure is adequately equipped for the anticipated AI workload. While several features—including writing tools, Safari webpage summarization, a refreshed Safari interface, and new cleanup capabilities in Photos—are expected to debut, it is suggested that some functionalities may be deferred to future updates.

In further predictions, Gurman indicated that enhancements such as Genmoji support and ChatGPT integration will be included in the upcoming iOS 18.2 update. Additionally, the iOS 18.4 update, scheduled for March, is anticipated to bring a more intelligent Siri capable of better application control and access to personal information to improve response accuracy. Future updates are also likely to feature Image Playground and automated email organization enhancements.