Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Surfaced Online; India Launch Dates Revealed

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has been listed online, revealing several key specifications. The device showcases a Key Island on the right edge, which includes the power button and volume rocker. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset will operate on Android 14 accompanied by One UI 6.1, with a commitment to provide six years of operating system upgrades and security updates. Furthermore, reports have suggested a launch timeline for the Galaxy A16 5G in India, indicating that it may utilize a different chipset than the global version.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Features

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is set to be powered by an octa-core chipset, reportedly the Exynos 1330 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes pre-installed with Android 14 based on One UI 6.1, ensuring six years of software and security updates.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A16 5G will include a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. A 13-megapixel camera is included on the front for selfies.

Powering the device is a considerable 5,000mAh battery, which supports 25W wired fast charging. The build of the phone is rated IP54, indicating protection against dust and splashes. Connectivity features include dual 5G support, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is anticipated to launch in India in mid-October, according to a report by Tech Outlook. This report indicates that the Indian variant may be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. While prior leaks have offered insights into the Galaxy A16 4G, details regarding its launch in India remain limited.