Vivo X200 Series: Design, Features, and Camera Samples Unveiled Pre-Launch

Vivo is poised to launch a new lineup of smartphones, with the release date for the much-anticipated X200 series set for October 14. As the launch date approaches, a company executive has disclosed details regarding the models to be featured in this series, along with their standout features and specifications. In addition to commending the achievements of the previous X100 series, the executive shared several camera samples to highlight the capabilities of the forthcoming X200 series.

Details from the Company Executive

Jia Jingdong, the Vice President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo, shared insights through a post on Weibo. In this post, he confirmed that the lineup will consist of a standard X200 model, a premium X200 Pro, and a compact X200 Pro Mini model, at least for the China launch.

The Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

Design and Finishes

Jingdong presented new official renders, which showcase the design for each device. The X200 Pro will be offered in four finishes: black, white, beige, and blue. The standard X200 will also feature a unique textured blue option, while the X200 Pro Mini will have a selection that includes a pink variant. Although the three models share a similar aesthetic, they will differ in dimensions.

The Vivo X200 Pro

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

Camera Innovations

The executive elaborated on the capabilities of the camera system in the X200 series, which will feature a slow-motion video recording mode at 4K 120fps, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro. The devices will be equipped with the new V3+ imaging chip, enabling the capture of Backlight Portrait video, designed to enhance video quality in challenging lighting conditions. This advancement is supported by Sony’s latest LYT-818 sensor, which boasts improved energy efficiency.

Photo Credit: Vivo (Weibo)

Specifications and Battery Technology

The X200 series will be driven by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 SoC and will operate on OriginOS 5 in China. The series will also introduce innovative AI features, including on-device real-time translation, “one-sentence” video editing, and real-time object recognition.

Furthermore, Vivo has developed a new battery technology that incorporates increased silicon content, resulting in enhanced energy density. This innovative battery technology allows the X200 smartphones to function effectively in extremely low temperatures, even at -20 degrees Celsius. The X200 Pro Mini will utilize the same battery technology, promoting longer usage times compared to other similarly-sized flagship devices.