Google Sends ‘New Features’ Notification to Some Android Devices

.Google has recently issued a notification to select Android devices over the weekend, introducing enhanced features available on the platform. This notification, disseminated via Google Play services, was titled “Your Android Has New Features.” Upon engagement, users experienced a full-screen interface that displayed the newly added functionalities to their Android devices, such as Circle to Search, Google Lens, and Google Photos. Users could navigate through the features in a carousel-style layout.

Google Reportedly Sent an Android Notification About New Features

A report from 9to5Google indicates that the Mountain View-based tech giant aimed to notify users about recent updates to the Android system. Historically, similar notifications have been exclusive to Pixel smartphones through the Tips app, which highlights quarterly Feature Drops and provides detailed information on newly introduced functionalities.







Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Interestingly, users of non-Pixel devices have also reported receiving similar notifications. Once engaged, the full-screen display showcases the recently released features across Android. Users can swipe through various screens in a carousel format, exploring each feature sequentially.

According to screenshots shared by the publication, each interface includes an image that visually demonstrates how to utilize the feature, accompanied by a text description. A distinct “How to get started” section offers users further guidance on effectively using the new functionalities, along with details about their availability at the bottom of the screen.

The highlighted features encompass the QR code and translation capabilities of Circle to Search, short video recordings through Google Lens, expanded Magic Editor functionalities for non-Pixel devices in Google Photos, as well as QR code and barcode capabilities in Google Wallet.

Moreover, the notification drew attention to full-screen effects available in Google Messages and the presence of a green shield icon indicating safe browsing mode.