Apple Launches iOS 18.1 Beta 6 for Developers and Public Beta 3 Updates

Apple has launched new updates for iOS 18.1, targeting both developers and the public for iPhone users. These updates, which were released on Monday, introduce several enhancements including new toggles in the Control Centre, modifications to Notification Summaries, support for Sleep Apnea detection, and the capacity to share Apple Music songs directly on social media platforms. This release follows closely after the introduction of iOS 18.0.1, marking the first significant stable update of the operating system since its launch last month.

According to Apple, the iOS 18 Developer Beta 6 includes two new dedicated toggles for the Control Centre: AirDrop and Satellite. Previously, these functionalities were only accessible through the Connectivity window; however, they can now be deployed as independent toggles in the Control Centre. Additionally, new options have been added for Measure and Level.

The update also implements a slight modification to the Notifications Summaries feature, which is supported by Apple Intelligence. Users will now see the number of notifications received displayed next to the stack on their iPhone’s lock screen. Furthermore, Apple Music users are now able to share songs directly on TikTok from within the app.

Among the significant enhancements in this beta update is the introduction of Sleep Apnea detection, a feature first showcased with the launch of the Watch Series 10 last month. This capability records and notifies users of any breathing disturbances that may indicate moderate or severe Sleep Apnea, potentially necessitating further investigation. Users can enable or disable these alerts within the Health app.

Apple has also incorporated natural language search functionality in the App Store, complemented by a new splash screen that provides information on how it operates. The search feature now allows users to employ descriptive app tags for easier app discovery.

Both the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 and Public Beta 3 updates are compatible with all models that received the iOS 18 update last month.