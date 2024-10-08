iQOO 13 Specs Revealed; Slower Charging Expected Compared to Previous Model

iQOO is anticipated to officially unveil the iQOO 13 in the coming weeks. Although the specific launch date has not yet been confirmed, a reliable source on Weibo has disclosed potential specifications for this successor to the iQOO 12. The upcoming model is expected to feature an IP68-rated construction, providing both dust and water resistance. Furthermore, it is reported that the device will utilize an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. The iQOO 13 is likely to be accompanied by a Pro version as well.

The package for the iQOO 13 is expected to include a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, and it is likely to come with a charger. Rumored features also include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a hole-punch display, which is said to be superior to the BOE X2 Oriental screen.

Additionally, the upcoming model may benefit from a USB 3.0 port upgrade and is purported to have a thickness of less than 8.1 mm while maintaining its IP68-rated build.

Expected Specifications of iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 is speculated to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, with options for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The camera setup will likely be a triple rear configuration, featuring a primary 50-megapixel camera, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. A 32-megapixel front camera is also expected.

Reports suggest that iQOO may implement a new heat dissipation architecture, utilizing a single-layer motherboard for enhanced thermal management in the iQOO 13. Additionally, it is expected to include the company’s self-developed Q2 chip for an optimized gaming experience. The device may be equipped with a robust 6,150mAh battery to ensure extended usage.