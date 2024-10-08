Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for Phone 2a Introduces Customization & UI Enhancements

Nothing has launched the Open Beta 1 for Nothing OS 3.0 on Phone 2a, allowing users to explore new features before its full release in December. The update, based on Android 15, offers custom home/lock screens, improved widgets, camera enhancements, and AI-driven app organization. It will also roll out for Phone 2 and CMF Phone 1 later this year.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 has been announced for the Phone 2a, allowing users to preview the update and its new features prior to the public rollout scheduled for December. This version is based on Android 15 and introduces various enhancements including new customization options for home and lock screens, upgraded widgets, camera improvements, and additional features. The company has confirmed that the program will extend to its other devices, specifically the Phone 2 and CMF Phone 1, later this year.

Features of Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1

In a recent community post, Nothing outlined that its OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for the Phone 2a includes several features previewed the previous month. The update introduces a revamped lock screen that allows users to edit directly by long-pressing the display. Additionally, it features new clock faces, typefaces, and design layouts.

This beta version incorporates a smart drawer powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which automatically organizes apps into categories based on usage patterns. Users are also given the option to pin frequently used applications at the top of the app drawer.

The update boasts significant camera improvements, such as reduced HDR processing times, quicker launch speeds with the camera widget, enhanced low-light capabilities, and an improved zoom slider display. Moreover, it facilitates faster multitasking by allowing users to move and resize the pop-up view, which can now be pinned to the side of the screen.

In keeping with the company’s distinctive dot-matrix theme, the fingerprint animation has also been updated. Moreover, this latest version features an auto-archiving function that aims to free up storage space automatically without deleting any data or applications. Users will also have the capability to record specific sections of their screens rather than capturing the entire window. Nothing has upgraded the setup wizard to version 3.0, providing a smoother initialization process.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Release Schedule

The Open Beta 1 version of Nothing OS 3.0 is currently available for download on the Phone 2a. Below is the scheduled release timeline for other devices: