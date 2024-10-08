Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, and More on Sale for Festive Discounts

Oppo is offering special discounts on its smartphones for the festive season in India, including the Reno 12 series and F27 Pro+ 5G, with a sale running until November 7. Customers can enjoy no-cost EMIs, zero down payment, and cashback options. Buyers also have chances to win cash prizes, including an Oppo Find N3 Flip and other products.

Oppo has unveiled significant discounts on its smartphones in anticipation of the festive season in India. This promotion encompasses reductions on the Oppo Reno 12 series as well as the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G. Additionally, the Chinese tech giant is offering buyers the opportunity to take advantage of no-cost EMI options for select devices. During this promotional period, purchasers will also have the chance to win cash prizes, an Oppo Find N3 Flip, and other Oppo products. The sale is currently active and will conclude on November 7.

Oppo’s Festive Sale in India

The company has introduced a new promotion titled ‘Pay 0, Worry 0, Win Rs. 10 Lakh,’ which features no-cost EMIs, zero down payment, no processing fees, and instant cashback on eligible Oppo devices. Oppo is providing no-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months for popular models, including the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G.

Zero processing fee options are available for tenures of six to nine months through financial partners such as Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB Finance, TVS Finance, and Kotak Bank. Customers can choose zero down payment plans for durations of up to 11 or 12 months. This promotional offer is available to customers purchasing phones from Oppo retail stores in India, as well as the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon until November 5.

Other models such as the Oppo Reno 11 series, Oppo F25 Pro, Oppo F27 5G, Oppo A3 Pro 5G, and Oppo K12x 5G are also listed with attractive discounts.

Purchasing an Oppo smartphone before November 7 results in eligibility for a special offer, granting consumers the chance to win Rs. 1 lakh, an Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Enco Buds 2, and an Oppo Pad. Customers may also win a screen protection plan, an Oppo Care+ subscription, reward points, and various cash prizes.

Moreover, customers can receive an instant cashback of 10 percent on both EMI and non-EMI transactions using bank cards from institutions including HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First, Kotak, AU Small Finance, RBL, DBS, and Federal Bank. Notably, IDFC First Bank card users can avail one EMI cashback specifically on the Oppo Reno 12 series.

The pricing for the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is set at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, with the 8GB RAM + 256GB model retailing at Rs. 29,999.