Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Launch in India Confirmed with Key Features Unveiled

Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy A16 5G in India, offering three color options: Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green. This mid-range phone features six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which is impressive for its price. It has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring robust performance.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, which recently appeared on a global Samsung website, is set to launch in India, as confirmed by the company’s latest announcement. This device is noteworthy for offering six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, a remarkable feature within its price bracket. The design includes a unique Key Island element, positioning the power button and volume rocker along the right edge.

Launch Details and Colour Variants

In an official press release, Samsung has indicated that the Galaxy A16 5G will be available in India soon, although the exact launch date remains unspecified. The Indian variant will offer three attractive color options: Blue Black, Gold, and Light Green.

Positioned as a mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is anticipated to retail at approximately EUR 249 (around Rs. 23,000) for the 4GB + 128GB model in select markets.

Key Features of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

The Indian version of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to mirror the global model, particularly in terms of features and specifications. It will come with an IP54-rated construction for enhanced dust and splash resistance, alongside the distinctive Key Island feature.

According to the press announcement, this model will be equipped with a MediaTek chipset (likely the Dimensity 6300), incorporate Knox Security, and feature a Super AMOLED display along with a triple rear camera setup that includes an ultra-wide angle lens.

Internationally, the Galaxy A16 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC and boasts a 6.5-inch 90Hz full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

In terms of photography, the global variant showcases a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, complemented by a 13-megapixel front camera. The device is supported by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging capabilities, along with dual 5G support, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.