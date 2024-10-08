Honor X7c 4G Renders and Specs Leaked: Snapdragon 685, 5,200mAh Battery

The Honor X7c 4G smartphone hasn’t been officially launched yet, but images and specs have leaked online. It may come in black, green, and white, featuring a Snapdragon 685 chipset, a 108MP rear camera, and a 5,200mAh battery. This phone runs on Android 14, has a 6.77-inch display, and supports fast charging. It’s expected to be dust and water-resistant as well.

The launch of the Honor X7c 4G has not yet been officially confirmed by Honor, but ahead of its announcement, renders and key specifications of the device have emerged online. According to the leaked information, the smartphone is expected to offer color options in black, green, and white. Under the hood, the device is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 685 SoC, a 108-megapixel primary camera, and a robust 5,200mAh battery. The Honor X7c is anticipated to succeed the Honor X7b.

Website 91Mobiles has shared alleged renders and specifications for the Honor X7c. The leaked images indicate that the device will be available in black, green, and white finishes, with the green and white variants showcasing textured back panels. The design features a punch-hole display and flat edges.

Honor X7c Specifications (Expected)

According to the report, the Honor X7c is set to operate on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0, and will sport a 6.77-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720×1,610, a 120Hz refresh rate, 261ppi pixel density, and a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset, mirroring last year’s Honor X7b. Users can anticipate 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The anticipated dual rear camera setup will consist of a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, while an 8-megapixel front camera will cater to selfie enthusiasts. Additionally, the device is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.

The Honor X7c 4G is also expected to boast a 5,200mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to meet IP64 standards for dust and water resistance. In terms of connectivity, options could include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device may measure 166.9 x 76.8 x 8.1mm and weigh 191 grams.