Honor X60 Series Design Teased Before October 16 Launch Event

Honor X60 Series Design and Features

The design of the Honor X60 series has recently been previewed via an official post on Weibo. The devices showcase a circular rear camera configuration, with one model resembling the camera island design of the previous Honor X50. Two of the devices exhibit a circular module surrounded by an outer ring.

On the front, one of the smartphones features what appears to be a dual front camera setup. It is noteworthy that a previous hands-on leak of the base Honor X60 indicated a single hole-punch design at the display’s top. It is likely that the Pro version will incorporate dual front cameras. Furthermore, the device seems to feature a curved display.

In a separate Weibo announcement, Honor confirmed that the X60 series will support satellite communication. The teased models are showcased in white, green, and orange color options and are confirmed to operate on MagicOS 8.0, equipped with 108-megapixel main cameras. The official launch is scheduled for October 16 at 7:30 PM local time in China.

Honor X60 Specifications (Rumored)

The standard Honor X60 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. The smartphone is anticipated to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with an additional 12GB of virtual RAM expansion expected.

In addition to the confirmed 108-megapixel primary rear camera, the Honor X60 is rumored to include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device may house a 5,800mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. Expected dimensions are 8mm in thickness, weighing approximately 189g.