Realme P1 Speed 5G Launching in India on October 15 with Dimensity 7300 SoC

Realme has announced the upcoming launch of the Realme P1 Speed 5G in India, set to take place next week. The company confirmed this via a media invite and a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. This new smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, featuring a hole punch display and a circular camera island on the rear. The Realme P1 Speed 5G will expand the existing lineup of the company’s P series, which currently includes the Realme P1, Realme P1 Pro, and Realme P2 Pro.

The launch event for the Realme P1 Speed 5G is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST on October 15. Post-launch, the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart in India. Both Realme and the e-commerce platform are currently teasing the design and specifications of the handset through dedicated landing pages.

Specifications of Realme P1 Speed 5G

The Realme P1 Speed 5G is reported to operate on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, achieving an impressive score of over 750,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The device will feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.65 percent. It is anticipated to offer up to 26GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and a storage capacity of up to 256GB.

For effective thermal management, the Realme P1 Speed 5G will include a 6,050mm square stainless steel VC cooling area. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel AI camera and a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging. Furthermore, it will have an IP65 rating, providing dust and splash resistance.

Earlier this year, Realme introduced the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G in India, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The standard model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, while the Pro version features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the Realme P2 Pro 5G debuted last month starting at Rs. 21,999.