Oppo Find X8 Series Set to Launch on October 24 with Dimensity 9400 SoC

The Oppo Find X8 series is set to launch later this month, as confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Wednesday. This series will feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, which was also announced today as the successor to the Dimensity 9300. This new chipset is crafted using TSMC’s second-generation 3nm fabrication process and boasts performance cores clocked at an impressive 3.62GHz. The lineup is expected to consist of the standard Oppo Find X8 and the Find X8 Ultra.

Launch Date Confirmation

Oppo made the announcement via its official Weibo handle, revealing that the Find X8 series smartphones will be officially launched on October 24 in China. It has been confirmed that this upcoming series will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Technical Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, which is built on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm technology, features a performance core clocked at 3.62GHz, alongside three Cortex-X4 and four Cortex-A720 cores. This flagship chipset is reported to offer a 35% increase in single-core performance and 28% improvement in multi-core performance when compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300. Additionally, it claims to be 40% more power-efficient than the previous model.

Expected Models and Features

While Oppo has primarily mentioned the Oppo Find X8 series, it is believed that the lineup will include the base model, the Find X8, along with the Find X8 Ultra, both of which will serve as successors to the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra, respectively.

According to previous leaks, the Oppo Find X8 is anticipated to come equipped with a 6.5-inch 1.5K display manufactured by BOE. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor, and house a 5,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is rumored to offer either a 6.7-inch or a 6.8-inch micro-curved flat display, along with configurations of up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM and a maximum internal storage of 1TB via UFS 4.0.