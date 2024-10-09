Vivo X200 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC; Color Options Revealed

Vivo is set to launch its X200 series in China on October 14, featuring the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. This advanced processor, built on a 3nm process, promises up to 40% more power efficiency. The lineup includes the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini, with various color options. Prices start around CNY 3,999 (about ₹48,000).

Vivo has announced that the highly anticipated X200 series smartphones will launch in China, featuring the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. This revelation was made on Wednesday, following earlier speculations regarding the device. The announcement coincides with the formal introduction of MediaTek’s new flagship mobile chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It promises to deliver up to 40 percent enhanced power efficiency compared to its predecessor. The Dimensity 9400 includes one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating at 3.62GHz. Furthermore, Oppo has also confirmed that its upcoming flagship phone will leverage the capabilities of the Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Vivo X200 Series Chipset and Variants Highlighted

Through its official Weibo account, Vivo has confirmed the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset in its forthcoming X200 series. This lineup, which includes the base Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini, is set to be unveiled on October 14 at 7:00 PM (4:30 PM IST).

The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are anticipated to be available in four color options: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Sapphire Blue, and Titanium. The X200 Pro Mini is showcased in black, pink, green, and white hues in the official renders, though the specific names for these finishes have yet to be disclosed.

The Vivo X200 series is expected to be the first smartphone lineup utilizing the Dimensity 9400 chipset. This SoC boasts enhanced capabilities including on-device AI features and a new Image Signal Processor (ISP) and Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It features a Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.63 GHz, complemented by three Cortex-X4 cores with a 3.3 GHz maximum frequency, and four efficient Cortex-A720 cores running at 2.4 GHz.

MediaTek claims that the new chipset will provide 35 percent faster single-core performance and 28 percent faster multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300. It also boasts a 40 percent improvement in power efficiency and promises an 80 percent increase in the processing speed of large language model prompts.

Moreover, the Dimensity 9400 chipset is anticipated to feature in additional flagship models beyond the Vivo X200 series, including the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series and other leading smartphones from Chinese OEMs.

Pricing details suggest that the Vivo X200 may start at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version. Meanwhile, the X200 Pro Mini is expected to retail at CNY 4,599 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the X200 Pro could be priced at CNY 5,199 for the 16GB + 256GB edition.