Xiaomi Patent Reveals Innovations for a Detachable Clamshell Smartphone

Xiaomi has filed a patent for a new smartphone with a unique clamshell design that can be detached into two parts. It resembles the recently launched Xiaomi Mix Flip when closed. The design shows a tall display without visible hinges or gaps when detached. The company may also release the Xiaomi 15 Pro later this year, though details are not confirmed.

Xiaomi has reportedly filed a patent application for a new smartphone design, indicating the company’s ongoing innovation in the mobile technology sector. The patent suggests that the Chinese consumer tech brand is developing a clamshell-styled foldable smartphone that can be detached into two segments. Preliminary images indicate that the device resembles the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which was launched recently. When intact, the smartphone features a tall design with a single display and can be folded in half, akin to traditional flip phones.

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Detachable Smartphone

According to a report by 91mobiles, the patent application for this innovative smartphone design was located on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the country’s governing body for patents and trademarks. This application includes various diagrams that illustrate both the design and functionality of the device.

The images suggest that in its non-detached configuration, the smartphone bears a resemblance to conventional flip-styled smartphones, characterized by a taller body compared to standard candy bar handsets when unfolded. Notably, the display appears to connect in the middle without an edge designed to protect it when in the detached state.

In its folded form, the smartphone reportedly lacks an external hinge mechanism. Instead, both segments are depicted with grooves for pogo pins, which may serve as the attachment method for the two parts. Although it is uncertain, there may also be a potential hinge mechanism on the sides or through magnetic connections. Documentation surrounding the patent has not been independently verified by Gadgets 360 staff members.

Moreover, one of the illustrations reveals the possibility of the smartphone rotating along the vertical axis; however, the purpose of this feature is unclear. Given Xiaomi‘s history of exploring unique designs, such a concept does not seem out of the realm of possibility.

It is important to note that Xiaomi has not confirmed the specifics of the patent application. Additionally, as is often the case with patent filings, the approval of the design does not necessarily guarantee that the company will introduce a similar smartphone to the market in the near future—or ever. Nonetheless, this design represents yet another option in the expansive portfolio of the Chinese brand.