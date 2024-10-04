Oppo Find X8 Pro Display Revealed with Specs for X8 Series Teased

The Oppo Find X8 series is set to launch in China soon, featuring a base, Pro, and Ultra model. The Find X8 Pro will have a flat display with slim bezels and a central camera. The base model will be lighter, thinner, and include improved AI photo editing tools. It also features a 50W wireless charging and ColorOS 15 software.

The Oppo Find X8 series is poised for an imminent launch in China, comprising a base variant, a Pro variant, and an Ultra variant. Recent weeks have seen a surge of information regarding the anticipated devices. An official from the company has teased aspects of the display design for the Oppo Find X8 Pro, while also hinting at significant features of the base model in the series. Additionally, the smartphones are expected to incorporate AI-driven photo editing tools, specifically aimed at reflection removal.

Oppo Find X8 Series Display Design and Features

The design of the display for the upcoming Oppo Find X8 Pro was revealed in a Weibo post by Zhao Yibao, the product lead for the Find series. The device is shown to feature a flat display with extremely narrow, uniform bezels, and a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera.

This design bears a resemblance to the front panel of the previously teased Oppo Find X8. Earlier, the Find X8 Pro was identified on a benchmarking platform, showcasing a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, complemented by 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Oppo Find X8 (left) and Find X8 Pro (right)

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Zhao Yibao

Additionally, in a subsequent post, the Oppo official revealed that the standard Oppo Find X8 will be both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Oppo Find X7, featuring a reduced rear camera bulge. The phone will offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The standard variant will support 50W wireless charging as well as reverse charging capabilities. It will retain the alert slider found in the previous version and will include support for an infrared sensor and NFC connectivity.

The base model of the Oppo Find X8 is confirmed to operate on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, with other variants in the series expected to feature the same user interface. Enhanced AI features are touted as part of the user experience, and the base model has been teased in a light pink color option.

Furthermore, the phones within the Oppo Find X8 series are expected to harness AI-assisted photo editing capabilities. Among the features is a reflection remover, akin to the reflection and shadow elimination tool introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup.