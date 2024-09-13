Xiaomi 14T Series Specs and Price Revealed Before September 26 Launch

The Xiaomi 14T series will launch on September 26 in Berlin, following the Xiaomi 13T. Leaked details reveal 6.67-inch AMOLED displays, MediaTek chipsets, and cameras developed with Leica. The Xiaomi 14T starts at EUR 699 (around Rs. 65,000) while the Pro version costs EUR 899 (around Rs. 84,000). Both models feature triple cameras, 5,000mAh batteries, and fast charging options.

The Xiaomi 14T series is set to be launched on September 26 in Berlin, marking its debut as the successor to the Xiaomi 13T lineup, which was unveiled on the same date last year. As anticipation grows ahead of the official announcement, several specifications regarding the upcoming smartphones have been leaked, revealing features such as MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 144Hz AMOLED displays, and camera units developed in collaboration with Leica. Additionally, pricing and color options for the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro in Europe have been hinted at.

Xiaomi 14T Series Price (Leaked)

According to a report from German publication Winfuture, the price of the Xiaomi 14T is expected to start at EUR 699 (approximately Rs. 65,000) for the model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This model may be available in color options including Lemon Green, Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Grey.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is anticipated to be priced at EUR 899 (around Rs. 84,000) for the same configuration, with color selections reportedly limited to Titan Black, Titan Blue, and Titan Grey.

Xiaomi 14T Series Specifications (Leaked)

Both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 4,000 nits, along with protection from Xiaomi Shield Glass. Reports suggest that the smartphones will come equipped with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, operating on Xiaomi’s HyperOS based on Android 14.

The Xiaomi 14T is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to utilize the Dimensity 9300+ SoC. Both devices are likely to feature a triple rear camera setup, distinguished primarily by their main cameras: the Xiaomi 14T is expected to have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor, whereas the Xiaomi 14T Pro will sport a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor. The additional cameras—a 12-megapixel Leica ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel Leica telephoto camera—are expected to be consistent across both models.

Both smartphones are likely to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, USB Type-C charging capability, an IP68 rating, and dual speakers featuring Dolby Atmos. While both models are rumored to be powered by 5,000mAh batteries, the Xiaomi 14T Pro will support faster 120W wired charging, compared to the 67W charging speed of the standard Xiaomi 14T.