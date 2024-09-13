Tecno Launches Phantom V Fold 2 5G & V Flip 2 5G: Features & Prices

Tecno has officially launched the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 on Friday. These advanced foldable smartphones are driven by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and feature AMOLED displays. Both devices come equipped with a robust 50-megapixel rear camera and operate on Android 14 out-of-the-box. Notably, the book-style foldable phone supports the Phantom V Pen and incorporates various Tecno AI functionalities.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G and Phantom V Flip 2 5G Pricing

The price of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is reportedly set at $1,099 (approximately Rs. 92,200) and will be available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors. In contrast, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G is priced at $699 (about Rs. 58,600), offered in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green variants.

Sales for these models will begin in Africa on September 23, with further availability extending to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America starting in October.

Specifications of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G operates on Android 14 with HiOS 14 skin. It features an outer 6.42-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,550 pixels) AMOLED display and a 7.85-inch 2K+ (2,000×2,296 pixels) AMOLED screen. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

Photo Credit: Tecno

The foldable device includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with two 32-megapixel cameras on the inside for selfies and video calls.

In terms of storage, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G offers 512GB of built-in storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Additional features comprise an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, hall sensor, e-compass, and flicker sensor.

Tecno has equipped this model with a 5,750mAh battery, which supports 70W Ultra Charge and 15W wireless charging. The device weighs 249 grams and measures 140.35x159x6.08 mm when unfolded, and 72.16x159x11.78 – 11.98mm when folded.

Specifications of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G

The Phantom V Flip 2 5G runs the same operating system as its larger counterpart and features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The exterior boasts a 3.64-inch (1,066×1,056 pixels) AMOLED screen. This model is powered by a Dimensity 8200 chipset and includes 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G

Photo Credit: Tecno

This smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the outside, as well as a 32-megapixel camera with autofocus on the interior.

Connectivity features mirror those of the Fold model, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. Sensors integrated into the device encompass an accelerometer, gyroscope, ultrasonic proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, flicker sensor, and a hall sensor.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G is powered by a 4,720mAh battery with 70W charging support, and its dimensions are 170.75×73.4×7.64mm when unfolded (87.8×73.4×16.04mm when folded), weighing in at 196 grams.