Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Launch Date in China Confirmed for October 14

Vivo is set to launch the X200 and X200 Pro smartphones in Beijing, China, on October 14. These devices are successors to the Vivo X100 series and feature updated designs similar to the iPhone. The X200 Pro will have a 6.75-inch display, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 6,000mAh battery, while the X200 will come with a 6.3-inch display and a 50MP camera.

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, the anticipated successors to the presently available Vivo X100 series, in China. As leaks regarding these forthcoming camera-centric flagship smartphones have intensified over the last few weeks, speculation about a launch event has become increasingly evident. Following an earlier report that suggested a launch could occur in October, Vivo has reportedly confirmed the date for this upcoming release.

A GSMArena report indicates that Vivo has sent out invitations for its next hardware launch event. While the invitation only specifies a date, it is widely believed to be related to the launch of the new premium camera-focused flagship devices. This event is scheduled to take place in Beijing, the capital city of China. Additional details regarding the event have yet to be disclosed.

The ‘Save your date’ invite from Vivo

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Over the past few months, there have been multiple leaks regarding both devices. Notably, a live image of the Vivo X200 dummy smartphone has surfaced, showcasing the design aesthetics of the device, which align more closely with an iPhone-like style, featuring flat edges and a flat display. The characteristic circular Vivo camera module remains present but protrudes significantly from the back panel.

Expected Specifications of the Vivo X200 Pro

The Vivo X200 Pro is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. This model will feature a flat display with slightly curved edges, measuring 6.75 inches and offering a 1.5K screen resolution. It is anticipated that the device will include a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint reader embedded in the screen, a robust 6,000mAh battery, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera positioned at the back.

Expected Specifications of the Vivo X200

Similarly, the Vivo X200 is projected to feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. This model will be outfitted with a 6.3-inch flat display that will also provide a 1.5K resolution. However, its camera configuration will be less advanced compared to the X200 Pro, incorporating a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

The telephoto camera is likely to support macro shooting due to its floating lens element, akin to existing models. Furthermore, the battery capacity for this model is expected to be a smaller range of 5,500mAh to 5,600mAh.

As the event date of October 14 approaches, further details regarding the camera features and overall design of these photography-centric smartphones are anticipated to emerge.