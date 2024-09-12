Xiaomi 14T Series Global Launch Set for September 26; Design Leaked in Video

Xiaomi will launch its 14T series, including the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro, on September 26 in Berlin. The phones will feature Leica-branded triple cameras in square modules and are expected to have a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The 14T is likely powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, while the Pro may use the Dimensity 9300+.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 14T series later this month via a tweet. While the announcement specifically mentioned the Xiaomi 14T series, it is anticipated to comprise the standard Xiaomi 14T and the Xiaomi 14T Pro, which are the successors to last year’s Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro models. Hands-on videos of these devices have also surfaced online, revealing additional details about the new flagships. Both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro feature Leica-branded triple rear cameras neatly arranged in square-shaped camera modules. The Xiaomi 14T is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset.

Launch Details

The Xiaomi 14T series is set to be announced on September 26. The global unveiling will occur in Berlin, Germany, at 2:00 PM GMT (7:30 PM IST). Xiaomi has also established a countdown timer on a dedicated landing page for the event, which confirms that the upcoming models will feature Leica-tuned cameras.

Previous Launch Timeline

It is noteworthy that the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro were also introduced on the same date last year.

Design and Specifications Leaked

According to a report by XiaomiTime, a TikTok user had recently posted a hands-on review video of the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. Although the video has since been removed, screenshots captured from the video provide insight into the design of the phones. The standard model appears in a sleek black finish, while the Pro variant showcases a sophisticated silver appearance.

Camera and Display Specifications

Both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro retain the design language of their predecessors, albeit with slight modifications in the camera configurations. The camera units are notably Leica-branded and housed within square modules.

According to previous leaks, the Xiaomi 14T Pro will feature a camera setup that includes a 1/1.31-inch main camera equipped with a Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 14T series is expected to boast a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,000 nits and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The standard model is likely to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, while the Pro variant is anticipated to incorporate the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.