Leaked Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Render Reveals Waterdrop Notch, Triple Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to be officially unveiled in December, featuring several upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy A15 5G. Although Samsung has not yet made any official announcements regarding this new addition to the Galaxy A series, an alleged render of the device has surfaced online, showcasing its design from multiple angles.

Design Insights of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

According to a report by Android Headlines, the leaked render indicates that the upcoming smartphone maintains the design aesthetics of its predecessor. The device is shown with a flat display and noticeable bezels at the bottom. A waterdrop-style notch is prominently featured at the top center of the screen, housing the front-facing selfie camera.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The purported design of the Galaxy A16 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear, positioned vertically in the top-left corner, with each sensor slightly raised from the panel. An LED flash accompanies the camera arrangement. The left side of the device houses the SIM card slot, while the right edge includes the volume rocker and a power button, which may also function as a fingerprint scanner. The Samsung branding is clearly visible on the bottom of the rear panel.

While Samsung has not confirmed any details about the Galaxy A16 5G yet, a recent report suggests that the device will be launched in December. It is anticipated to come equipped with 4GB of RAM and a robust 5,000mAh battery.

The device has been reportedly listed on Geekbench with two chipset options: the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and the Samsung Exynos 1330. For reference, the existing Galaxy A15 5G utilizes the Dimensity 6100+ SoC.